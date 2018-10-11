Forza Horizon 4 Achieves 2 Million Players In The First 2 Weeks

Forza Horizon 4 released earlier this month and so far, I think it’s fair to say, the initial reception for the game has been very good. With surprisingly benign PC specifications, which were exactly the same as the previous Horizon game, many people have been able to access this. Of course, there is also the small matter of those playing it on the Xbox One.

In a report via DSOGaming, in terms of players, the game also seems to be doing rather well. Microsoft has reported that Forza Horizon 4 has had over 2 million players since it released. Please make note of the word ‘players’ though as this is a trick we’ve seen Microsoft pull before!

Players Do NOT Mean Sales

Microsoft has, in the past, revealed various impressive sounding player figures. Be it for State of Decay 2 or Sea of Thieves. With Forza now in the mix, these games do all share a common factor. Essentially, that they are free-to-play if you have a Microsoft Game Pass. Therefore, just because the game has 2 million players, it certainly doesn’t mean that it’s sold anything close to 2 million units!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why Would You Buy It?

In fairness, there is very little reason to actually buy the game. Unless, of course, you plan to play it for over 6 months. Forza Horizon 4 is currently on the Microsoft Store for £49.99 whereas an Xbox Game Pass is just £7.99 a month. As such, for 6 months of game pass subscription payments, you could not only enjoy this game but several others.

Let’s be frank as well, after 6 months, most people will likely have had their fill of this anyway. As such, while the concept is a great one from Microsoft, I do wonder how this will affect general sales! They must clearly think though that the game pass is the better model moving forward!

