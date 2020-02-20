Fractal Design Define 7 TG Black PC Case Review

Fractal Design is one of the most respect brand names in the PC market. Sure, they make some nice cooling hardware, the occasional PSU and a few other bits and bobs. However, it’s their flagship Define series that erm, defines them. Every generation of the Define has been a hallmark of quality, reliability, versatility and performance. So, with them finally getting around to making a 7th generation of the Define, you know they must have something pretty special lined up. I mean, no pressure on them, right?

Define 7

A few years back, Fractal Design gave us the Define R6 (review), and it was over five years ago since the Define R5 (review)! I can’t forget the Define R2 XL (review) from 7-8 years ago either, as it was one of the first cases I ever reviewed. Fractal release their flagship cases at their own pace, clearly. However, while it has been a long wait, it looks like it has been worth it. The Define 7 comes absolutely crammed with premium features that are sure to grab your attention.

E-ATX motherboard support, as well as room for a 360mm radiator (front), a 420mm radiation (top) and even a 280mm (base). How about massive storage? The case can be converted to hold 14 HDDs, 4 additional SSDs, and an ODD.

It’s a dizzying list of features though. Noise isolation, durable panels, heavy-duty ventilation and filtering, multi-mount brackets, Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans, USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, built-in PSU shroud. The list goes on and on.

Features

Spacious and extensively adaptable dual-layout interior easily accommodates large motherboards up to and including E-ATX

Support for radiators up to 360 mm in front, 420 mm up top, or 280 mm in the base in the default Open Layout

Convert to Storage Layout for up to 14 HDDs along with 4 dedicated SSD mounts and one ODD bay (6 HDD/SSD + 2 SSD brackets + 1 multi-bracket included)

5.25” ODD bay converts to an additional 140 mm front fan mount with filtered louver covering

Silence-optimized construction with industrial sound-damping bitumen on front, top, and side panels

Top cover can be removed to swap in the included ventilated top panel for additional cooling options

New chassis design opens up to fully expose the case interior on three sides for totally unhindered installation and cable routing

Anodized aluminum front panel with reversible dual-handed hinges and magnetic latching

Nine 120/140 mm fan mounts with three preinstalled Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans

Versatile new multi-brackets convert any unused fan position to an HDD, SSD, pump or reservoir mount

Two vertical GPU slots for use with the Flex VRC PCIe riser (available separately)

Five front USB ports including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

Ultra-slim Nexus+ 2 fan hub with three PWM and six 3-pin connections logically placed in-line with cable channels

Redesigned HDD cages with sturdy four-point supports

Tool-less, top-latching panels offer quick access and prevent accidental drops

Bridgeless expansion slots ensure obstruction-free connections

Ventilated PSU shroud with two-part removable cover and additional SSD/multi-bracket mounts

Easy-to-clean high airflow nylon filters on the front, top and base with full PSU coverage and convenient front access

Detachable PSU cable shield and integrated cable guides with Velcro straps simplify cable management behind the board

What Fractal Had to Say

The Define 7 and Define 7 XL are the latest and most comprehensive iteration in the Define series of Fractal Design cases, a series built around the central values of build quality, silent operation, and versatility with a modern minimalist aesthetic. Thanks to an adaptable dual-layout interior, the Define 7 can easily accommodate motherboards up to E-ATX, extensive storage arrays with up to 14 HDDs, 4 SSDs and an ODD bay, and robust cooling with a 420 mm radiator and as many as nine fans. Versatile new multi-brackets allow you to convert any unused fan position to an HDD, SSD, pump or reservoir mount. The new aluminium front panel features an improved hinge design with reversible handing and magnetic latching, and a now fully removable top panel opens to provide totally unhindered interior access. With its wide range of new features and timeless minimalist style, the Define 7 is an easy choice for design-conscious PC builders seeking a versatile and dependable case that accommodates ambitious builds while leaving room to grow.

Fractal Design Define 7 Specifications

Define 7 XL Specifications

Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-14 Fan Specifications

As a side note, look how dope the interior of the box looks!