Free Tetris 99 Game on Nintendo Switch Gets $10 Offline DLC

Introducing the Big Block DLC

Nintendo Switch‘s Tetris 99 is a free online-only competitive version of the classic puzzle game. Now Nintendo is releasing the Big Block DLC for the game for $9.99, providing two new modes which are played offline. These are the CPU Battle and Marathon mode.

CPU battle is basically the same as the regular Tetris 99 game. Except you go head to head against 98 AI players instead of 98 other humans. Meanwhile, Marathon mode is a solo game closer to the original Game Boy version.

Considering Tetris 99 is only free for Nintendo Switch Online members, this will allow gamers without membership to play. Albeit playing competitive mode will still require membership.

Nintendo Also Announces 3rd Maximus Cup

The next MAXIMUS CUP online event is available for all players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership starting May 17th. Just like the previous MAXIMUS CUP, this free event awards various points for each match played during the event period. Even if they don’t come in first place.

This tournament runs from 12 a.m. PT on May 17 to 11:59 p.m. PT on May 19.

Players who place higher spots at the end of each match earn more points. Participants who earn at least 100 event popints during the three-day period will also be able to unlock a special in-game theme inspired by the original Game Boy game.

For more details, visit https://tetris99.nintendo.com/.