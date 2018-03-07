Full AMD Ryzen 2000-Series Information Leaked?

We’ve seen a couple AMD Ryzen leaks the past days, but this one seems to be the most complete yet. The new information doesn’t just contain the full SKU lineup, but also prices and performance. There is still over a month until the possible release date, so things might still change from this information, that is if it is correct in the first place.

AMD Ryzen 2000-Series

From the looks of it, there won’t be a Ryzen 2800X, at least not yet. That means that the previous performance leaks indeed stem from the 2700X as expected. A 2800X might still come at a later time, but currently, it’s not part of the next release. That said, the rest of the lineup is impressive without. The new flagship model will be the Ryzen 7 2700X which is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.7GHZ and a 4.35GHz Turbo on a 105W TDP platform. Moving down and we get to the Ryzen 7 2700 which has slightly lower speeds at close to half the TDP. Here, we’re looking at a 3.2GHz base clock and a 4.1GHz turbo within a 65W TDP.

Should you not need as many cores, then the next two are the Ryzen 5 2600X and 2600 which both are 6-core/12-thread processors. The 2600X has a speed of 3.6GHz with a 4.25GHz turbo while the non-X version has a 3.3GHz base and 3.9GHz turbo in a 95W and 65W envelope, respectively.

At the bottom of the lineup, we find the quad-core versions. The Ryzen 5 2400G is a 4-core/8-thread chip while the Ryzen 3 2200G is a 4-core/4-thread processor. Here, we get a 3.6GHz and 3.5GHz base speed with a turbo up to 3.9GHz and 3.7GHz. Both feature a 65W TDP.

Expected Price

One of the things that made the first generation Ryzen so popular is the price and it won’t be any different for this new generation. The flagship Ryzen 7 2700X is expected to feature an MSRP of $369 USD while the Ryzen 7 2700 comes in at $299. The Ryzen 5 2400G, 2600, and 2600X come in at $169, $199, and $249 respectively. The smallest SKU, the Ryzen 3 2200G won’t even cost you a hundred bucks as it comes with an MSRP of just $99 USD.

Next-Gen Motherboards

While AMD is a good guy in terms of upgrade-ability and you’ll be able to run the processors on current AM4 boards, there will be a new set of motherboards too, the 400 series. Within the new motherboards is the Precision Boost Overdrive feature which isn’t present in the current motherboard lineup. It should allow for even higher clock speeds than XFR2 supports on its own.

Performance

We also get a performance impression by this leak. But as always, this part should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it looks very promising.

