GALAX Introduces the Hall of Fame PCIe RGB SSD

/ 6 hours ago
HHHL Form Factor in 1TB or 2TB Capacity

In addition to their Hall of Fame M.2 2280 SSD announcement, GALAX is also introducing a PCIe HHHL version. This goes into any available PCIe 3.0 slot and adds RGB LEDs along the side for effect.

The card takes up a single expansion slot and its white PCB comes with patching white shroud and white backplate.

While it lacks the heatpipe of the M.2 2280 version, its larger surface area allows it to get away with only using aluminium heatsinks. These have fins which run across and catch the cool intake air from the front and exhausts at the rear.

How Well Does This GALAX SSD Perform?

Removing the heatsink reveals similar components to the M.2 2280 version. It also uses a Phison PS5012-E12 with Toshiba 64-layer BiCS 3D NAND. Which means we can expect similar performance as the M.2 version. Which is true for the sequential read performance at 3400MB/s.

However, its sequential writes actually reach 3000MB/s for both capacities. As for random read/write IOPS, the PCIe version is also greater with 440K and 660K respectively. Which is 40K and 60K higher than the M.2 2280 version.

For more information, visit the official product page.

