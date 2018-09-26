GALAX is Now Selling OC Lab Edition GPU Pot for Overclockers

/ 5 hours ago

GALAX is Now Selling OC Lab Edition GPU Pot for Overclockers

The Legal Kind of Pot

Coinciding with the release of their RTX 2080 Ti OC Lab card, GALAX is also issuing a new GPU pot specifically for extreme overclockers. This is the kind of pot that gets you high… on the overclocking leader boards that is.

While the water-cooled RTX 2080 Ti OC Lab WC edition with a Bitspower block provides significant cooling, it pales in comparison to liquid nitrogen. Plus, water cooling is more for day-to-day use.

The GALAX HOF OC Lab Edition GPU pot is made of 99.9% copper material. So it can handle extreme temperatures up to -196C. Furthermore, it can cool the graphics card instantly with LN2.

How Much is the GALAX HOF OC Lab Edition GPU Pot?

The HOF OC Lab Edition GPU pot by itself costs $229.99 USD. However, just like with their promotional discount with the OC Lab Edition DDR4 kits, users get discount when bought with the RTX 2080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition model. Although it is not nearly as enticing since it requires users to buy three video cards and three GPU pots. This would provide a $600 USD discount. So that means you are basically only paying for $87 for three GPU pots if you buy three RTX 2080 Ti HOF OC lab graphics cards.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja