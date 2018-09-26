GALAX is Now Selling OC Lab Edition GPU Pot for Overclockers

The Legal Kind of Pot

Coinciding with the release of their RTX 2080 Ti OC Lab card, GALAX is also issuing a new GPU pot specifically for extreme overclockers. This is the kind of pot that gets you high… on the overclocking leader boards that is.

While the water-cooled RTX 2080 Ti OC Lab WC edition with a Bitspower block provides significant cooling, it pales in comparison to liquid nitrogen. Plus, water cooling is more for day-to-day use.

The GALAX HOF OC Lab Edition GPU pot is made of 99.9% copper material. So it can handle extreme temperatures up to -196C. Furthermore, it can cool the graphics card instantly with LN2.

How Much is the GALAX HOF OC Lab Edition GPU Pot?

The HOF OC Lab Edition GPU pot by itself costs $229.99 USD. However, just like with their promotional discount with the OC Lab Edition DDR4 kits, users get discount when bought with the RTX 2080 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition model. Although it is not nearly as enticing since it requires users to buy three video cards and three GPU pots. This would provide a $600 USD discount. So that means you are basically only paying for $87 for three GPU pots if you buy three RTX 2080 Ti HOF OC lab graphics cards.