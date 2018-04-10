Game Company Deny Teabagging Journalist Incident Occured

Teabagging Incident At PAX Denied By Games Company

Yesterday, we reported how a game developer was showcasing his game to a journalist. During the incident, the developer allegedly teabagged the journo after successfully killing them. The incident came to light after she reported the incident and speculation arose that the developer could get sacked from his job.

In a report via Metro, however, in follow up to this story, the game company involved has shockingly denied that the incident ever occurred. Put simply, they have alleged that the journalist, who is a self-professed feminist, made the whole incident up.

What have they said?

Reported video footage of the incident emerged seemingly confirming the report. Since then, 1047 Games, who are thought to be the games creator have, however, come out to state categorically: “That gameplay footage was recorded prior to PAX East with devs and members of our community. No press was involved. We would NEVER disrespect press like that. That’s me, a dev, getting teabagged.”

The revelation has led to the growing conclusion that the incident was either a hoax or made up by the journalist for attention. Neither choice is beyond the realms of possibility. To me, it seems far more likely as fake or lies.

What do we think?

When I reported on the incident, I said at the time that part of me suspected it was either made-up or blown out of proportions. I mean, does it sound so far-fetched that a journalist, particularly one with feminist views, wouldn’t try to create a story if one didn’t present itself?

It’s true that the whole thing may have been faked. That being said though, the company in question has not denied that the journalist did play the game. As such, it leaves things somewhat open. It seems, however, that whatever hysteria was growing can calm down now.

If it did happen (and the chances are it didn’t) the developer is likely not going to get the sack.

What do you think about this? Was it just a journalist looking for attention? Do you think the whole thing is a hoax? In addition, if true and it proves to be fake, should the journalist be sued? – Let us know in the comments!