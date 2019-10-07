Game Max Strike RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

The brand new Game Max Strike RGB Mechanical keyboard is here. It promises to pack the features gamers want at a price point that your wallet will love. That’s not an easy task to do either. When you slash the price, something has to give. Features, performance, build quality? You have to compromise somewhere. At a little over £40, the Game Max Strike is certainly affordable, but still promises some impressive features for the money.

Game Max Strike

Fully mechanical, per-key RGB lighting with built-in effects and profiles, anti-ghosting, and much more. It’s ticking all the right boxes. There’s even an included wrist rest to keep you comfortable during those long gaming sessions.

Features

Outemu Switches – The mechanical keyboard comes with red outemu switches ensuring precise and comfortable gaming. Outemu switches are often paired with cherry MX switches for quality but for half the price they make a great alternative.

– The mechanical keyboard comes with red outemu switches ensuring precise and comfortable gaming. Outemu switches are often paired with cherry MX switches for quality but for half the price they make a great alternative. RGB Backlight – The strike has individual keys with LED backlight to create a powerful RGB glow and with 13 different colour modes and 7 static colours, the Strike will be the perfect keyboard for any gaming set-up.

– The strike has individual keys with LED backlight to create a powerful RGB glow and with 13 different colour modes and 7 static colours, the Strike will be the perfect keyboard for any gaming set-up. Durable keycaps – Unique Bicolour mould ensure durable keycaps, the character of the keycaps with double-shot moulding, never fade.

– Unique Bicolour mould ensure durable keycaps, the character of the keycaps with double-shot moulding, never fade. All Keys Anti-ghosting – Never worry about duplicate key strokes in game again. All the keys are anti-ghosting ensuring every press will be registered, for the ultimate gaming performance.

– Never worry about duplicate key strokes in game again. All the keys are anti-ghosting ensuring every press will be registered, for the ultimate gaming performance. Wrist Rest Included – The Strike includes a wrist rest which has been designed to support palms and wrists during long gaming sessions.

– The Strike includes a wrist rest which has been designed to support palms and wrists during long gaming sessions. OS Compatibility – Supported computer system includes Windows & Mac OSX to suit a wider audience.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Game Max Strike product page here.

What Game Max Had to Say

“Made using Outemu red switches these switches are built to ensure the best quality for precise gaming and comfortable typing. The Strike also features n-key rollover to ensure each key press is correctly detected.

The Strike has 13 different LED lighting modes to choose from which are easily changeable at the touch of a button. You can adjust the speed and the brightness with ease and the keyboard benefits from individual key LED backlight for a bright and smooth blend of colours.” – Game Max

Product Trailer