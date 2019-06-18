GameSir GM300 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

GameSir GM300

I recently brought you our first GameSir product review, the GK300 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Admittedly, I’d never heard of GameSir before either. However, I was so impressed with the keyboard, I immediately got to testing their new gaming mouse, the GM300 Wireless.

While they may be a new brand to many, they’ve been around since 2010 as a manufacturer and launched their GameSir brand in 2013. Clearly, things have gone well for them since, with millions of gamers snapping out their product in the East, and no they’re gaining traction on Western shores.

Features

For a brand you’ve likely never heard of, they’re coming out pretty well equipped to compete with the big names. They’ve got an “eSports sensor” developed with PixArt, magnetic adjustable ergonomics and weight, wireless and wired functionality, USB Type-C, 1ms wireless response, RGB lighting and more. Again, that’s pretty darn impressive and I now have much higher expectations for what the GM300 can (and should) do.

PWM3389 16000 DPI Optical Sensor

Magnetic Side Panel Customisation

Ambidextrous, Left or Right Handed Design (with magnetic panels)

Fully Programmable Buttons

Magnetic Weight Tuning System

Agility X 1ms Wireless Technology

Anti-Slip Coating

Omron Switches

USB Type-C Charging/Wired Mode Cable

Specifications

Product Trailer

What GameSir Had to Say

“Built-in PMW3389 gaming-grade optical sensor with 16,000 DPI and 50 G acceleration that brings higher precision and speed. The mechanical mouse switches made by Omron, the world’s leading mouse switch supplier, enable up to 20 million keystroke lifespan. Equipped with replaceable magnetic side plates and counterweight to meet various needs of all the gamers.” – GameSir

Packaging and Accessories

Unfortunately, the box was a bit roughed up by the courier, but hey, these things happen. I’m happy to report, all the items in the box were well protected though, so GameSir clearly did a good job there.

In the box, you’ll find the mouse, obviously. There’s also a USB to USB Type-C recharging/wired cable, two extra magnetic side panels, and all the usual documentation.