GameStop to Permanently Close 300 Stores

It’s hardly any secret that the gaming retailer GameStop has had more than a few difficulties over the last few years. It seems, however, that the Coronavirus outbreak might be taking things to the breaking point. Not only did they have some very negative press earlier this month when the companies highly-dubious COVID-19 policy leaked, but when they finally did start shutting doors they were still (technically) attempting to keep them open.

Well, it seems that things have come to a critical point as in a report via TechPowerUp, GameStop has confirmed plans to permanently close over 300 store locations!

GameStop Confirms Store Closures

The new closures mean that within the last 2 years, GameStop will have shut down around 700 retail locations. A pretty hefty number, albeit, still keeping physical locations at around 5,000 stores. What does this really mean though?

Well, to us it again highlights just how poorly GameStop has performed over the last few years and, perhaps more so, just how close to the edge of bankruptcy the business really is!

Worrying News!

This is, of course, terrible news for people located at those stores and perhaps worse overall as GameStop has yet to confirm which locations are affected by this announcement. As we have often said in the past, however, if you do work for GameStop, it’s definitely time to start getting your exit strategy in place. It seems that the Coronavirus may be the final nail in this retailer’s coffin!

What do you think? Are you surprised by this news? – Let us know in the comments!