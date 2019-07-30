Gearbox Introduces Borderlands 3 Character Zane in New Trailer

Gearbox has rolled out a new trailer introducing a new vault hunter for Borderlands 3. His name is Zane the Operator. Described as “a semi-retired corporate hitman with decades of espionage under his belt.” Apparently, he also has “plenty of gadgets up his sleeve” as well.

What are Zane’s Unique Skills?

Zane’s Skill tree includes: Doubled Agent, Hitman, and Under Cover.

Doubled Agent is a passive tree which enables Zane to have a digi-clone as an action skill. Whenever this digi-clone is active, it can draw enemy fire and Zane can even trade places with it.

Meanwhile, the Hitman skill tree gives users substantial bonuses whenever you kill enemies. Its action skill is the SNTNL, which is a hovering drone that attacks with machine gun fire.

Lastly, Under Cover provides a barrier as an action skill. This allows Zane to protect his team mates and it also gives allies increased gun damage.

For more information, read up on Zane’s Skill tree on Gearbox’ Borderlands 3 blog.

When is Borderlands 3 Coming Out?

Gearbox’ Borderlands 3 is due out on September 13th. It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 as well as PC. Hopefully, with some sort of cross-play support.