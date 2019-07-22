Gearbox Wants Dwayne Johnson to Be in the Borderlands Movie

Gearbox has been in talks for a live-action Borderlands movie for almost half a decade now. Currently, the project is ‘in development’ with film studio Lionsgate. It even has Avi Arad (Venom) as an executive producer, but so far no actors are attached yet.

According to Gearbox creative director Paul Sage, he wants none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in it. However, it not quite in the role that most expect. He will not be his usual muscle-bound self blasting enemies. Instead, Sage says that The Rock should definitely voice the Borderlands mascot Claptrap. Especially since the original voice actor has left the project.

Which Other Actor Should Be in the Movie?

“I think The Rock. Yeah, The Rock has to play Claptrap!” says Sage in a VG247 interview. The answer is somewhat a tongue and cheek comedic response.

Gearbox Art Director Scot Kester also chimed in that he wants to see Bill Murray in the role instead. “Maybe he’d finally get an Oscar,” he adds.

What Do We Know About the Borderlands Movie So Far?

According to Lionsgate, their plan for the movie involves a new character we have not seen yet in the game. This is apparently a female vault hunter and will feature some familiar faces from the game.

It will still apparently stay close to the video game lore so fans will not be disappointed.