Geeek A30 v1.1 Mini-ITX Chassis Now Available for Pre-order

Compact ITX Chassis from Geeek

Version 1.1 of the Geeek A30 mini-ITX chassis is now available for pre-order, with the shipping date on schedule for April 16. Unlike some mini-ITX cases, the Geeek A30 can actually fit a discrete video card despite its 274 x 244 x 124mm size. It uses Li-Heat industries’ PCIe x16 extender cable to do this. As for the PSU, the chassis supports Flex ATX units instead of SFX form factor PSUs. Although Flex ATX units are not as common, manufacturers such as Silverstone are embracing it with their new builds. In combination with the vertical GPU mounting, this saves a lot of room inside the A30.

Obviously, the chassis can only support mini-ITX motherboards. Luckily, there are many capable boards in the market. Some even use the latest Intel Z370 or AMD X470 chipsets.

Ventilation comes in the form of two 80mm fans. These are simply optional and users can add it later on. As for storage, there is room for a single 3.5″ drive as well as 2x 2.5″ drives. The front panel also has 2x USB 3.0 ports, as well as audio jacks.

How Much is the Geeek A30 v1.1 Mini-ITX Chassis?

It is available for pre-order on their website for only $49.99 USD. This is the bare version, available in either black or white units. Additional optional accessories are also available. This includes a PSU shroud, PCIe x16 riser cables and 80mm fans.