GeIL EVO X II 16GB 3600MHz DDR4 Review

GeIL has been in the memory business for years! Plus, the Evo X series has long been a fan favourite when it comes to high-performance memory. So, it’s always a pleasant surprise when a new kit lands on my desk. I’ve reviewed a few of them over the years too. Two years ago we had the 3000 MHz kit and a bit after that we had the RoG branded kit.

Today, we kick things off with their Exo X II kit, which is a much faster 3600 MHz kit with CL 18-20-20-40 timings. The combination of the higher speed and good timing should result in one of our fastest memory kits to date. Most kits we test are around 3200 MHz, so the Evo X has the edge right out of the box. Of course, the massive heatsinks should play a strong part in that performance too.

GEIL EVO X II

The Evo X series is known for its massive heat spreader design. I’m happy to say that it hasn’t changed one bit really. It’s still the same “tall” modules with that multi-panel design and a huge amount of aluminium. The biggest improvement comes from the tweaks to the RGB lighting.

It’s now cable-free, addressable, and features support for all the popular lighting engines. You’ll find support for ASUS Aura, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic, and ASRock Polychrome RGB. Most importantly though is that “cable-free” design. Do you remember these cables? They were a pain in the…

Features

Featuring the latest “Cableless RGB Illumination Design”

Addressable RGB illumination provides stunning lighting effects

Perfectly supports ASUS AURA lighting control app

Supports Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock Polychrome on selected motherboards

Specifically designed for AMD Ryzen platform providing excellent performance and compatibility

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official GeIL product page here.

What GeIL Had to Say