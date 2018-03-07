Get a StarCraft-Themed Skin on Overwatch Just by Logging In

Free Skin for Widowmaker Just by Logging In

Blizzard is currently celebrating StarCraft‘s 20th Anniversary and are giving away several goodies to fans. For Overwatch, they are releasing a new Legendary Kerrigan (pre-Zerg infestation) skin for Widowmaker. Unlike other event skins however, this one does not require credits for purchase. In fact is is available completely for free. The only caveat being a time limit, which ends on April 3.

This is a different skin from the previously released Nova skin for Widow Maker from the Blizzard World launch. The Nova skin will remain available indefinitely but it costs thousands of in-game credits to purchase. However, they have similar designs but with just a palette swap.

This design comes from Berlin-based Airborn Studios, who has made several popular skins for Overwatch and other games before. This includes the latest set of Lunar New Year and Blizzard World skins for Overwatch.

What Else is Blizzard Giving Away?

Overwatch is not the only game to get some free goodies. They are also giving away some extras for Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft 2, Starcraft: Remastered and World of Warcraft. Like the Overwatch skin, these goodies are also time-limited. Some are available now, but the WoW and Heartstone bonuses will be available later this month.

StarCraft: Remastered — Log in to StarCraft: Remastered after March 6 to receive a commemorative 20th Anniversary UI Skin for StarCraft: Remastered.

StarCraft 2 — Log in to StarCraft 2 after March 6 to receive a special UI Skin for each race. Additionally, log in between March 6 and April 3 to receive a Portrait and Decal.

Diablo 3 — Log in to Diablo 3 after March 6 to receive Dominion’s Revenge, a fearsome Battlecruiser-themed Pet.

World of Warcraft — Between March 31 and April 6, /salute one of the following StarCraft-themed companion pets — Zergling, Grunty, Mini Thor, Baneling, or Zeradar — to receive the “Salute to StarCraft” Feat of Strength.

Heroes of the Storm — Log in to Heroes of the Storm between March 27 and April 7 to receive a 20th Anniversary Portrait for Protoss, Terran and Zerg.

Hearthstone — Play a StarCraft-inspired Tavern Brawl between March 21 and 25 to receive three Kobolds & Catacombs packs!

