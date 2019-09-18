Ghostbusters 2020 Will Feature Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson

So, 2019 got off to a pretty amazing start when it was revealed that a new Ghostbusters film was on the way. It was welcome news to fans of the franchise since this was going to act as the official 3rd part of the original series. If nothing else, it at least removed some of the bitter taste away from the (pretty awful) Ghostbusters 2016.

In a report via SlashFilm, however, there’s some hot and fresh news regarding this new sequel. Both Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson have confirmed that they will be making ‘appearances’ in the new film! More so, they will be reprising their original characters!

Ghostbusters 3

In addition to Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd (of who the latter was bound to have some involvement), Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts have also both confirmed that they will be appearing in the film also as their original characters.

Unlike the 2016 name-make, however, this time around they are (practically) confirmed to be playing their original characters rather than just random cameos.

What About Bill Murray and Rick Moranis?

There are, of course, some exceptions to the original cast. Most notably highlighted with the sad passing of Harold Ramis. There is, however, still the question of Rick Moranis and Bill Murray. Both of which have remained very quiet on the project and whether Bill Murray will appear is, at least, something of a 50/50. Ghostbusters seems to be a franchise he both loves and hates.

Rick Moranis, however, is a bit trickier. Unlike the source article claims, he has never officially retired from acting. He has instead said that he would be open to an acting role, but would require a lot of specifics before he would give a yes. He did, of course, initially step back from acting after the death of his wife and his subsequent need to be a single-parent to his children. They have, however, all grown up now. As such, who knows, maybe Ghostbusters 3 would be the perfect vehicle for him to make a return. I’d certainly love to see him back! – We shall wait and see!

