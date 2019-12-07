Ghostbusters 3 Teaser Image Promises a New Trailer is Coming

I have to admit that despite a few modest reservations, everything I’ve seen and (mostly) heard about the upcoming new Ghostbusters film has sounded pretty good. For example, with the current exception of Rick Moranis and the sadly passed Harold Ramis, pretty much the entire original cast has been confirmed to appear. Yes, that even includes Bill Murray! In addition, even the rumors surrounding the plot seem decent (more on that shortly).

To date, however, we have heard a lot more about it than we have so far seen. Following a post on their various social media platforms, however, Ghostbusters 3 has confirmed that they will release a brand new trailer this Monday.

Ghostbusters 3 To Release a New Trailer

Exactly what we can expect to see in the trailer is a little unclear at this point. Presumably, we’re going to see some actual footage from the film. You know, rather than the original teaser trailer which certainly fulfilled that remit.

So, what about the film itself? Well, it is our understanding that while it will feature the original cast, there is going to be a ‘passing of the torch’ element. Specifically, to a younger group of Ghostbusters. In other words, we’re clearly being set up for this franchise to kick off into further sequels, but I’m not complaining. Ghostbusters 3 is shaping up to give us a lot of fan service. While, I might add, also getting us ready for the sad fact that the original cast are not getting any younger.

Given that Ghostbusters 3 is understood to have largely already completed a significant portion of the filming (and is nearing post-production) we can probably expect this to be the first ‘full-blown’ trailer. Am I excited about this though? You’re damn right I am!

What Do We Think?

Given the disaster that was Ghostbusters 2016, it is nice to see that at least the film aspect of the franchise isn’t going to end on that very sour note. That would’ve been desperately sad!

Will this be perfect, though? It’s hard to say. It certainly has a lot to live up to, but then again the 2016 film isn’t exactly a tough act to follow either.

With it set to release in Summer 2020, rest assured I’ll have my cinema ticket ready! – For more information, you can check out the official Ghostbusters 3 Facebook page via the link here! – Oh, and just in case you didn’t catch it the first time, the new trailer will be released this Monday!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new Ghostbusters movie? – Let us know in the comments!