Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Graphics Card Review

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX launch has landed with a bang, delivering some of the most incredible gaming performance we’ve ever seen. Of course, the 2080 Ti doesn’t come cheap, but when it comes to throwing out massive FPS figures in the latest games, even at high resolution, it’s the top dog. The new Gigabyte Gaming OC is one of the more basic models of their range. I mean that with no offence to Gigabyte, of course. However, keep in mind their more “gamer” focused models fall under the AORUS branding or their G1 Gaming ranges, etc. With that in mind, this model does cost a little less than its rivals, albeit it is still a £1000+ bit of kit; cheapest of a rich man’s game if you will.

With the addition of Ray Tracing, DLSS, the new Turing architecture, and a boot full of power, the RTX 2080 Ti is exciting. I’m eager to see what’s on offer from this card. However, when not also check out our RT and DLSS guide here, where we put the new Nvidia technologies to the test. I’ll pop that link on the last page too if you want to pick that up after reading this review.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte product page here.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“The graphics card uses the 13 + 3 power phase design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life.” – Gigabyte

What’s in the Box

Really nothing too fancy, just the booklets, drivers that you should never use (download the new ones from Nvidia!), and a PSU adaptor. Credit to Gigabyte though, their PSU cable is black, not like some of the gaudy ones we’ve seen with other RTX cards.