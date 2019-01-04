Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC 6GB Listed Early at Canadian Retailer

RTX 2060 Now Listed at Canada Computers

It appears that Toronto-based Canadian retailer Canada Computers has begun listing the upcoming RTX 2060 ahead of the launch date. This one is specifically the Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC 6GB (GV-N2060GAMING OC-6GD), with a listing price of $529 CAD.

That is before the 13% tax so Canadians would be paying a total of around $597 CAD. Before taxes conversion to USD is ~$394.

How Accurate Is This Pricing Info? or Is it a Mistake?

Canada Computers is one of the oldest PC retail stores in the country so this is not some fluke listing. They also generally have the lowest non-discounted price among other Canadian stores in comparison.

Although keep in mind that this is a factory overclocked variant of the RTX 2060. Which most likely explains why it costs ~$50 USD more than the RTX 2060 MSRP of $350 USD.

The RTX 2060 has 1,920 CUDA cores, 30 RT cores, 240 Tensor cores, 120 TMUs and 48 ROPs. In addition, we’re expecting a base clock of 1,365MHz and a boost clock of 1,680MHz.

In comparison to the previously launched RTX 2070, its MSRP costs $150 USD less. Since this is going to be NVIDIA‘s mainstream offering, it looks like they will be offering several memory config variants to bridge the $200 to $350 price spectrum. The 6GB GDDR6 is expected to be the at the top with a $350 price tag. However, a 3GB and 4GB, as well as GDDR5 variants are expected as well.

When is the RTX 2060 Launch Date?

These video cards are expected to launch after CES 2019, around January 15, 2019.