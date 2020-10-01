Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti’s Get Registered with the EEC

When it comes to PC hardware releases (and particularly graphics cards), usually one of the final hurdles we see immediately prior to the launch/release of a new product is the official registration of it with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). In a report via Videocardz, however, new registrations have been spotted by Gigabyte that seemingly confirms a prior rumor we heard last week. Specifically, that the next major GPU launch from Nvidia will indeed be the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti! Yes, you read that correctly, the ‘Ti’.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards

As part of the EEC registration information, we have confirmation of at least four 3060 Ti models that are on the way from Gigabyte. These include:

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB AORUS Master (GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GAMING OC (GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB EAGLE (GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD)

With the registrations in place, it does seem to all but confirm that we can expect to see this graphics card both formally launched and even perhaps released before the end of this month!

What Do We Think?

It’s not surprising that the timing of the 3070 and 3060 Ti will coincide pretty closely with AMD’s ‘Big Navi’ reveal scheduled for October 28th. This is, after all, the area in which we (and most the industry) expect and hope to see Team Red providing the market with competition.

Put simply though, October is going to be a busy month for various reasons and, I must admit, while my attention is more drawn towards the 3070, there are going to be a lot of people eying these 3060 Ti’s up with more than a little curiosity! Well, pending the announcement of its anticipated price tag!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!