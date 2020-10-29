Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review

While the demand for the RTX 3000 series continues to outpace the availability, we’ve still been getting hyped up for the RTX 3070 launch. The RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 may be monsters of performance. However, the RTX 3070 promises performance that can rival the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti but at a much more affordable price point. With the new Gaming OC cards all featuring the brand new Windforce cooler design, Gigabyte has already impressed us with their RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 models. Their new RTX 3070 Gaming OC may look near identical to those two cards, but as the most affordable RTX 3000 cards yet, we’re eager to see what they can do.

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC

It’s pretty well equipped and comes with the gorgeous new cooler design we’ve seen on their other new Gaming OC cards. That means you get the same triple fan Windforce 3 cooling performance used on much higher models, so cooling the RTX 3070 should be a breeze. You also get a zero RPM fan mode, allowing silent performance at low temperatures. There’s even a built-in metal backplate. While this may be one of the more affordable cards for this launch, it’s clearly still just as well equipped as any other.

Features

8GB GDDR6 Memory 14GHz

8704 Cuda Cores

RGB Fusion 2.0

Zero RPM Fan Mode

Dual BIOS

Protection Metal Back Plate

4 Years Warranty

Windforce Cooling

What Gigabyte Had to Say