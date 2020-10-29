Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
While the demand for the RTX 3000 series continues to outpace the availability, we’ve still been getting hyped up for the RTX 3070 launch. The RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090 may be monsters of performance. However, the RTX 3070 promises performance that can rival the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti but at a much more affordable price point. With the new Gaming OC cards all featuring the brand new Windforce cooler design, Gigabyte has already impressed us with their RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 models. Their new RTX 3070 Gaming OC may look near identical to those two cards, but as the most affordable RTX 3000 cards yet, we’re eager to see what they can do.
Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC
It’s pretty well equipped and comes with the gorgeous new cooler design we’ve seen on their other new Gaming OC cards. That means you get the same triple fan Windforce 3 cooling performance used on much higher models, so cooling the RTX 3070 should be a breeze. You also get a zero RPM fan mode, allowing silent performance at low temperatures. There’s even a built-in metal backplate. While this may be one of the more affordable cards for this launch, it’s clearly still just as well equipped as any other.
Features
- 8GB GDDR6 Memory 14GHz
- 8704 Cuda Cores
- RGB Fusion 2.0
- Zero RPM Fan Mode
- Dual BIOS
- Protection Metal Back Plate
- 4 Years Warranty
- Windforce Cooling
What Gigabyte Had to Say
“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3X80mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning, 5 composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together provide high-efficiency heat dissipation.” – Gigabyte