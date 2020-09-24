Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC Review
Peter Donnell / 2 mins ago
Gigabyte is one of my favourite gaming brands, as they often strike a great balance between price and performance. Of course, they also have their truly stunning AORUS gaming division for the extreme hardware stuff, but it’s often quite expensive too. Gigabyte keep things more modest, and their RTX 3090 is no exception. It doesn’t quite have the same enormous coolers of some of the RTX 3090’s, but if it’s as good as previous Windforce coolers, it’s shouldn’t need to be.
Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC
The card may not be the most extreme RTX 3090 on the market this week, but it’s hardly lacking either. It’s still expected to be one of the fastest and most powerful consumer GPU on the market. With a staggering 10496 CUDA cores and an even more staggering 24 GB of GDD6X VRAM, this card is a fair bit more powerful than the RTX 3080. Keep in mind the RTX 2080 Ti “only” had 4352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6. When it comes to workstation and rendering tasks, we’re expecting big things from this card.
Features
- NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors
- 2nd Generation RT Cores
- 3rd Generation Tensor Cores
- Powered by GeForce RTX™ 3090
- Integrated with 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit memory interface
- WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
- RGB Fusion 2.0
- Protection metal back plate
- 4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)
What Gigabyte Had to Say
“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 2x 90mm and 1X80mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning, 7 composite copper heat pipes, large copper plate direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together provide high-efficiency heat dissipation.”