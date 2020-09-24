Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Horizon Zero Dawn 8. Final Fantasy XV 9. Doom Eternal 10. Borderlands 3 11. Metro Exodus 12. Battlefield V 13. Apex Legends 14. Control 15. Gears of War 5 16. Far Cry New Dawn 17. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 18. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 19. Wolfenstein Youngblood 20. 8K Gaming Performance 21. Ray Tracing & DLSS 22. Workstation & Rendering 23. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 24. Final Thoughts 25. View All Pages

Gigabyte is one of my favourite gaming brands, as they often strike a great balance between price and performance. Of course, they also have their truly stunning AORUS gaming division for the extreme hardware stuff, but it’s often quite expensive too. Gigabyte keep things more modest, and their RTX 3090 is no exception. It doesn’t quite have the same enormous coolers of some of the RTX 3090’s, but if it’s as good as previous Windforce coolers, it’s shouldn’t need to be.

Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC

The card may not be the most extreme RTX 3090 on the market this week, but it’s hardly lacking either. It’s still expected to be one of the fastest and most powerful consumer GPU on the market. With a staggering 10496 CUDA cores and an even more staggering 24 GB of GDD6X VRAM, this card is a fair bit more powerful than the RTX 3080. Keep in mind the RTX 2080 Ti “only” had 4352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6. When it comes to workstation and rendering tasks, we’re expecting big things from this card.

Features

NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors

2nd Generation RT Cores

3rd Generation Tensor Cores

Powered by GeForce RTX™ 3090

Integrated with 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

RGB Fusion 2.0

Protection metal back plate

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

What Gigabyte Had to Say