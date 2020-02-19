Gigabyte RX 5500 XT Gaming OC Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

There are a fair few new AMD cards on the market in the last few months, with just about every major brand pushing a new RX model to market. From the affordable RX 5500 series, the mid-range 5600 series and the slightly faster mid-range 5700 series. However, today we’ll be focusing on a new RX 5500 XT from Gigabyte. It’s designed to be a more affordable card, but since we’ve tested a couple of these before, it does has some strong competition from both MSI and Sapphire. How does it stack up? Let’s find out!

Gigabyte RX 5500 XT Gaming OC

The card comes pretty well equipped, as do just about every other Gigabyte Windforce 3X equipped graphics cards. Gigabyte has been using this cooler design for so long that it’s rumoured to have been built by the Romans. That being said, we know it’s robust, we know the design is decent, and we know that Gigabyte can keep the price down and a strong warranty. So while they’ll change the design slower than the Porche 911, they know that if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.

“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x 80mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, 2 composite copper heat pipes, heat-pipe direct touch and 3D active fan functionality, together delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures.” – Gigabyte

Features