Gigabyte X570 AORUS Pro Motherboard Review

AORUS X570 Pro
The latest range of Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs are here at last, joining a bank of motherboards with the X570 chipset, PCIe 4.0, and even new 7nm graphics cards from AMD too. That means today, we have a huge wave of epic reviews for you to absorb, such as the X570 Pro you’re reading, right now!
The AORUS X570 Pro is a high-end solution, no doubt about that. However, with models like the MASTER and the XTREME sitting above it, it’s somewhere in the middle of the very high-end solutions. Could this be the sweet spot of “expensive” but also “worth it”? Well, I certainly think so, at least if previous generations “Pro” motherboards are anything to go by.
It may not be the top dog, but it’s hardly lacking in features. With a 12+2 Phases VRM, armoured DIMM and PCIe lanes, and a couple of super-fast M.2 PCIe NVMe slots thrown in too. Of course, with high-end audio from the ALC1220-VB Enchance audio chipset, Gigabit LAN, USB 3.1 Gen2, HDMI 2.0 and so much more, it’s packing all the connectivity you could desire for a high-end gaming build.
Features
- Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors
- Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs
- 12+2 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with PowIRstage
- Advanced Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe
- Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Dual Thermal Guards
- ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitors
- Intel® Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator
- RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP
- Front & Rear USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ Header & HDMI 2.0 support
- Integrated I/O Shield Armor
- Q-Flash Plus update BIOS Without Installing CPU, Memory and Graphics card
CPU Support
Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.
Preview and Unboxing
Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!
