Gigabyte’s EAGLE Graphics Card has (Sort of) Landed!

Late last year, an EEC registration from Gigabyte hinted that a new range of graphics cards was on the way. Known as the ‘EAGLE’ there has since been a lot of speculation as to what these could be and what direction Gigabyte would take this (actually pretty decent) name.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, images have leaked that suggest that Gigabyte’s Eagle has (sort of) landed! Albeit, certainly not officially and perhaps not in the manner that many were expecting!

Gigabyte Eagle

Posted on Gigabyte’s Japanese Twitter account, through the power of Google translate, I can confirm that the post reads as follows:

“GeForce GTX 1650 comes with GDDR6 memory! In Japan, GV-N1656OC-4GD will be launched from a compact model with a board length of 170mm. GIGABYTE has been equipped with DVI-D for the first time in a long time. It will be a new option for a wider audience.”

So, similar to what we’ve seen from MSI and INNO3D, this is a 1650 design featuring GDDR6 memory. The only key difference is that this is a new range of graphics cards from Gigabyte rather than a ‘revision’ of existing models. Albeit, we have seen leaks suggesting that Gigabyte will do this as well. As such, it seems likely that the 1650 GDDR6 release is merely the ‘debut’ of EAGLE!

What Do We Think?

On an aesthetic level, the graphics cards look pretty fantastic and it’s certainly interesting to see Gigabyte seemingly move away from their ‘orange’ colouring into an ice blue. Hopefully, this is the start of something pretty amazing, albeit we should note that at the time of writing, this Japanese Twitter post is the only confirmation of their existence. As such, and although we remain doubtful that this will be the case, it is possible that ‘Eagle’ may be an Asia only release.

