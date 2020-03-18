Goat of Duty is Free to Own on Steam Right Now!

A little under a year ago, Goat of Duty first came to our attention. At the time it was set to launch in early access and looked to be a fun (and completely wacky) take on the first-person-shooter genre.

Well, if you wanted to try it out yourself, now is the time to act! Why? Well, you can currently claim and own a copy of it right now on Steam for free. Yep, absolutely nothing!

Goat of Duty

So, what is this game about? Well, to be honest, think of it as something of a hybrid between Call of Duty, Fortnite, and maybe a really heavy acid trip! I’ll let the official description give you some idea.

“Goat of Duty is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter where goats armed to the horns bleat face to face in a relentless deathmatch. Ram and troll your friends, don the craziest goatstumes, and put your skills to the test in the quirkiest FPS ever. Are you ready to become the GOAT of goats?”

Features

Goats. You are an armed goat fighting other goats. It doesn’t get any better than that!

Experience intense deathmatch multiplayer battles for 2 to 10 goats

Fast-paced gameplay: Goats are fast and nimble, after all; they can climb pretty much anything and jump really high.

Old-school, no-nonsense shooter experience: Just you and your skills against your enemies!

Wear crazy goatstumes, dance like a goat, and troll your buddies when you bleat them in combat!

Four multiplayer modes: Classic free-for-all, Gun Deathmatch, Herd Wars (or team deathmatch for humans) and an original, new mode: the crazy Fus Ro Arena

Explore a variety of crazy maps with different playstyles: Feel right at home on a futuristic farm, explore mountains in distant planets, survive the desert of the lambs, experience hair-rising fear at the horror well, wander adrift the space station, or encounter mind-boggling randomness at the medieval village — among others.

Where Can I Get My Copy!

If you’re already curious and want to give it a try, don’t forget that this is currently being offered for free, forever! Yes, this is no ‘free weekend’, grabbing your copy means that you are a fresh part of the herd!

So, where can you find it? Well, if you want to do it via your browser, you can check out the official Steam page via the link here! – Alternatively, a quick search of ‘Goat of Duty’ on your Steam App should point you in the right direction!

What do you think? Are you going to claim your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!