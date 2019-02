GOG Lays Off 10% Of Staff

When it comes to discount gaming, particularly that of a non-DRM nature, GOG is one of the best retail websites around. Having recently celebrated their 10th Birthday, many would have considered that the company was doing well and the future, at least, looked reasonably decent. It seems, however, that they might be having a few difficulties balancing the books.

In a report via PCGamesN, GOG has confirmed that 10% of their staff will be made redundant to allow for some ‘restructuring’.

Specifics!

According to an unnamed source close to GOG, they have confirmed that for the last few months the company has been “dangerously close to being in the red”. To add a little less drama to the situation, however, 10% of the staff will only mean around 12 staff members will have to leave. That will, however, be of little comfort to anyone in that 10%.

Good Old Games

While confirming the necessary redundancies, GOG has said: “We have been rearranging certain teams since October 2018. Effecting in closing around a dozen of positions last week. At the same time, since the process started we have welcomed nearly twice as many new team members, and currently, hold 20 open positions.”

An unnamed employee has possibly shed some light on the decision. The person has said that this February has been bad on an unprecedented scale. Is GOG suffering from market suffocation? Particularly with the arrival of the Epic Games Store? – It’s certainly a possibility.

