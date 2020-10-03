GOG Releases Silent Hill 4: The Room for PC!

It’s certainly been a surprising busy week for retro gaming as literally just after the initial rumors started to emerge, GOG.com released a Metal Gear PC trilogy available to buy, download, and play on PC. It seems, however, that the good news from Konami classics does not end there!

Following a new update to their website, Silent Hill 4: The Room is now also available to play on PC, and, for fans of the franchise, this will undoubtedly be amazingly welcome news!

Silent Hill 4: The Room

Unlike prior releases from the franchise, Silent Hill 4 took the game in some interesting new directions and even applied some ‘first-person’ aspects to the game’s design. Although a mildly polarising title among the community, many agree that this was one of the last truly great Silent Hill games to be released and, if you’ve never played it before, well, if you own a PC, you don’t have any excuses anymore!

Where Can I Grab It?

Before you start asking, we should confirm that this is not a remaster nor remake of the original game. In fact, besides it being compatible with modern operating systems, you’ll likely find no differences between this and the original release. That being said though, for £7.19 it’s well worth noting that Silent Hill 4 has never been re-released on current-gen consoles (nor I believe prior) and, as such, it seems that PC owners can have (at least for the moment) a little more bragging rights when it comes to some of Konami’s best-loved games. – Fingers crossed we’ll get to see an official re-release of Silent Hill 1-3 on the PC in the very near future!

You can check out Silent Hill 4: The Room on the GOG.com website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!