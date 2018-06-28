Google Releases Google Home and Chromecast Outage Fix

Issue Finally Resolved

Google Home and Chromecast users were considering throwing out their device for the past two days. All due to a massive network failure on Google’s end, rendering many devices unusable. Many Google Home users would simply get a “there is a glitch” voice message, and Chromecast users could not cast anything.

We have a fix for Google Home and Chromecast. It will automatically roll out within the next 6 hours. To get back up and running now, reboot your device → https://t.co/CM4ov63F46. Thanks for sticking with us! — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

Thankfully, after several hours, Google has finally released a fix, which is rolling out across all devices world wide. The started to roll out late Wednesday and fixes all smart home devices.

Users simply need to do a hard reboot of their device and it should automatically download and install the patch.

How Do I Reboot My Google Home/Chromecast Product?

There are two ways, both work perfectly fine. The easier way is of course to simply unplug the device for a little over a minute then plug it in again. Although some users might have their Chromecast located in a service area so a reboot via the Home app is available as well.