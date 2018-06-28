Google Releases Google Home and Chromecast Outage Fix

/ 5 hours ago

Google Releases Google Home and Chromecast Outage Fix

Issue Finally Resolved

Google Home and Chromecast users were considering throwing out their device for the past two days. All due to a massive network failure on Google’s end, rendering many devices unusable. Many Google Home users would simply get a “there is a glitch” voice message, and Chromecast users could not cast anything.

Thankfully, after several hours, Google has finally released a fix, which is rolling out across all devices world wide. The started to roll out late Wednesday and fixes all smart home devices.

Users simply need to do a hard reboot of their device and it should automatically download and install the patch.

How Do I Reboot My Google Home/Chromecast Product?

There are two ways, both work perfectly fine. The easier way is of course to simply unplug the device for a little over a minute then plug it in again. Although some users might have their Chromecast located in a service area so a reboot via the Home app is available as well.

  1. Make sure your mobile device or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Google Home device.
  2. Open the Google Home app Google Home app.
  3. In the top right corner of the Home screen, tap Devices Devices to see available Google Home devices.
  4. Scroll to find the device card for the device you’d like to reboot.
  5. In the top right corner of the device card, tap the device card menu More menuand thenSettings.
  6. In the top right corner of the “Device settings page”, tap the More button More menuand thenReboot.
Topics: , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja