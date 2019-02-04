Google Removes 29 Apps From Store After Malware Discovery

Google Removes 29 Malware Apps From Play Store

One of the biggest problems that face both Apple and Google in their respective stores is ensuring that the applications provided on their are useful, fit for purpose and, of course, virus free. In a report towards the end of last week, however, researchers at Trend Micro had discovered that 29 apps contained various forms of malicious programming. This ranged from virus’ to malware with a key emphasis on phishing tactics. Phishing, if you were not aware, is the tactic of attempting to get you to inadvertently reveal sensitive information.

In a report via ZDnet, however, there is good news. Google has confirmed that following the revelation, all 29 apps have been removed from the store.

What Applications?

Just because these have been removed from the Google Play Store does not mean that they have also automatically been removed from your phone. As such, you can find the full list of the programs below. If you’re an avid app user (particularly of those photo orientated ones) you might want to do a bit of double checking here. Just to make sure one of these isn’t (deliberately or otherwise) on your Android device.

Some Advice

It appears that this malware was able to sneak past Google’s detection by being contained in a compressed format. As such, the best advice given by Trend Micro is to check the reviews of any product before downloading them. You are, however, advised to check them thoroughly as often the creators will go to the lengths of placing fake positive reviews.

It’s a dangerous internet out there. Let’s all try and stay safe!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!