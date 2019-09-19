Google Reveals New Stadia Pre-order As Founders Sell Out

Since the announcement of the Google Stadia, there has been more than a little curiosity surrounding the system and, put simply, whether it will actually be any good or not.

It seems, however, that consumers are (so far) responding well to the concept at least as Google has confirmed that their Founders Edition models have now all sold out! Well, mostly. They are still available in America and the UK, albeit in dwindling numbers!

If you were hoping to pre-order your own system, however, there is a new option available to you. Following an official Twitter post, based on the popularity of the Founders Edition, Google is now releasing a new version of the system available for pre-order known as the “Premiere Edition”.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition

As this is a slightly watered down release, you might be wondering what you’re missing out on. Well, the short version is, not a lot.

Instead of the blue controller, you’ll get a standard white one. You won’t be able to give a friend a 3-month ‘pro’ subscription and you won’t get the pretty badge. That is, however, about it!

Whoa, those went fast! We are sold out of Founder's Edition in most of Europe. If you missed out, don't worry.



Introducing Stadia Premiere Edition. You'll get:

🎮 Clearly White Stadia Controller

📺 Chromecast Ultra

🙌 3 Months of Stadia Pro

🔫 The full Destiny 2 collection — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) September 18, 2019

Should I Get One?

With the Google Stadia set to release this November for a price in the region of £119 ($129) I must admit that while I am curious, I’m going to sit on the fence a little longer with this one. While I’m certainly not making any comparisons (yet), this does have the potential to be the next Ouya.

For that price though, for many its clearly worth the punt and, in all honestly, I wouldn’t blame you if you did pre-order one. In theory, they sound pretty cool!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!