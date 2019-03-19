Google Reveals Stadia Game Streaming Platform

Google Reveal Stadia

Earlier this month, a patent application from Google revealed something a little unusual. Namely, a product that had every hallmark of being a game controller.

One of the usual aspects of the patent application was a reference to it being a ‘universal’ controller. As such, there was some speculation that it would be designed for a streaming service on multiple platforms including possibly phones and tablets.

It has, of course, been little secret that Google has been working on some form of game streaming platform. In fact, it first came to our attention well over a year ago. In a report via The Verge, however, Google has confirmed that their game streaming platform is on the way and it even has a name.

Say hello to the Google Stadia!

How Does It Work?

Although specific details are unclear at present, it seems that all the hardware necessary will be contained within the controller. As such, you should be able to play games on (pretty much) any modern screen display.

If you are, however, wondering about games, well it seems Google has you covered. Although there are not many confirmed, it is known that the upcoming Doom game will be available via the platform.

While Google has announced the Stadia, they have yet to confirm a release date or price. This could, however, perhaps represent one of the best and most comprehensive game streaming devices we have seen to date.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!