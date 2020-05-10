Green Man Gaming Celebrates 10th-Birthday with a Sale!

We have a lot of love for Green Man Gaming here at eTeknix. Not simply because they’re a (reasonably) small UK games seller trying to make it in a very big and competitive market, but also for the fact that they regularly offer some pretty impressive deals.

In celebrating their 10th-birthday, therefore, this is no exception. Yes, if you’re looking for a new game with a healthy discount (maybe to kill some more time in self-isolation), you’re going to want to check their latest sale out!

Green Man Gaming

So, what’s on offer? Well, while there are loads of games to pick from, we have (as always) selected some of the more notable highlights! These include:

Kerbal Space Program – £6.75

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – £10.12

Golf With Your Friends – £4.92

Universe Sandbox2 – £17.84

NBA 2K20 – £11.88

Bioshock The Collection – £7.20

Overcooked – £2.86

Mafia 3: Digital Deluxe Edition – £11.92

F1 2019 – £9.90 (I actually just purchased this one myself).

And for those masochistic gamers among you, you can even pick up the (horrifically, but amusingly awful) WWE 2K20 for £11.88. The game that was so bad it killed off the sequel!

Where Can I Learn More?

If you like the sound of this sale and want to be part of the celebrations, then you can check out the official Green Man Gaming website via the link here! – So, congratulations on your 10th-birthday Green Man Gaming – We look forward to your next big sale when you hit 20!

What do you think? What game do you think is the pick of the sale? – Let us know in the comments!