GTA 6 Rumours Suggest Miami Setting and 2022 Release

Ok, so Grand Theft Auto 6 (or GTA 6, or possibly GTA VI) is perhaps one of the most discussed gaming sequels out there. Following the highly successful launch of GTA 5, several years have passed now and we’re very firmly and reasonably within the timeframe now of looking towards the next game.

It is hard to believe, but GTA 5 is coming up for 5 years old now. Despite a 5 year cycle between GTA 4 and GTA 5, if rumors via DSOGaming are to be believed, we’ve got a much longer wait for GTA 6.

What the rumors say!

The rumors have suggested that the new GTA game will be set in Miami, so basically, we could be seeing a return to Vice City. In addition to this, there will also be some form of travel between countries, possible US and South America or maybe even Florida and Cuba.

What is perhaps most surprising, however, is that a release date is not expected until 2022. That will mean that between games there will have been 9 years. Outside of Duke Nukem Forever, I have never known of a sequel development taking anything close to this amount of time.

Perfectionists

If Rockstar is known for anything in the gaming industry, it is their attention to detail within their games. With each release of GTA, we have, largely, seen some bold new innovations. Some good (such as online modes), some bad (see Hot Coffee). What is surprising, however, is that they are seemingly wanting to take around 9 years in this development cycle. In gaming studio terms, that’s amazingly long.

While GTA 6 will undoubtedly be awesome, it seems that we’ve got a much longer wait for it. Depressingly, it’s still at least 4 years away!

What do you think? Any truth to these rumors? What about the 2022 release date? – Let us know in the comments!

