GTA V Giveaway Crashes the Epic Games Store

So, after a couple of weeks of teasing, the Epic Games Store finally revealed yesterday what their next mystery free game would be and lordy was it a good one. Yes, if you have the Epic Games Store app installed on your PC, you can now claim a free copy (to own and keep forever) of GTA V.

Representing what was (arguably) their biggest ever free game promotion, however, it did cause a few problems. In fact, demand was so high from consumers that in a report via GamesIndustry, the Epic Games Store actually crashed!

GTA V Giveaway Crashes Epic Games Store

Following the launch of the GTA V giveaway, Epic Games has confirmed in the report that demand (traffic) was so high that it temporarily caused their server to crash. This effectively resulted in a lot of people wanting to claim their game, but largely only being met with errors.

I can personally confirm this myself as while I was able to claim my copy, the app ran immensely slow and eventually just gave up! The good news is though that this has now been resolved!

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

With the promotion running until May 21st, you have plenty of time to get your copy of GTA V and, we should note, this isn’t a ‘limited playtime event’. Once you have your copy, its yours to own and keep forever!

As such, if you want to learn more, you can check this out via the Epic Games Store app or via their official website in the link here! – The good news is that things are now back on track and you shouldn’t experience any problem (albeit Epic Games is applying some bandwidth limits on the download to try and keep this sensible for everyone).

What do you think? Have you grabbed your free game? – Let us know in the comments!