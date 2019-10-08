GTA VI Leaker Reveals a Lot – But It’s Likely Fake

Grand Theft Auto VI is coming, we’re 100% sure of that. However, Rockstar are capable of keeping a secret better than most developers out there. I mean, we knew the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming, we only got the announcement about a month prior to release. Up until then, we had nothing concrete; that’s a rare thing.

GTA VI Leaker

We see these quite a few times, they do often turn up to be nothing but hot air and fame seekers. However, I’ve been in this industry long enough to know that sometimes, it seems to good to be true, and it sometimes is. We’ll follow this one though, as it could get interesting. Even if we just find out he/she is a big fraud, at least we’ll be ready to point and laugh when they’re found out. So far though, there’s some merit to it. The map is what we would want to see and kind of expect. The music puts the game in a reasonably expected 90’s era, and it doesn’t sound implausible really. What do you think?

First Leak – Gameplay Elements

I don’t expect you to believe me, which defeats any real desire to prove myself. With that said, take it as you may. Expect an announcement around Fall 2020 Game will feature San Fierro and Las Venturas. Map is about four times the size of GTA V. Expect the return of landmarks like Area 51, Hoover Dam, etc… A few new ones I’ve seen are a flea market, an amusement park, and a Zoo. Two protagonist, one male, and one female. Heavier emphasis on interiors. Nowhere near every building but there’s a mall, police stations, fast food restaurants, gas stations, things like that. Two different types of gun stores. Ammunation sells normal guns like Pistols and sniper rifles, while “underground” stores will sell crazier things like rocket launchers and satchel charges. Random events are way more interesting and bountiful. I’ve seen people having a funeral at a graveyard, chasing a dog that got loose, a family camping with an RV. Heist return and are largely similar but they’re more like optional side missions. Businesses/real estate are back at a larger degree, complete with their own mission lines. There’s a casino, a trailer park, nightclub, etc… There’s minigames like carnival games, Hunting, bowling, gambling, and boat rafting down Rapids.

Second Leak – The Map

Third Leak – GTA VI Music

Tell Me More!

