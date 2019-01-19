HBO Is Going All Out To Stop Game of Thrones Spoilers

Game of Thrones

Earlier this week, HBO announced the airing date for the 1st episode of the final series of Game of Thrones. Given that this is perhaps one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows, however, HBO has been very careful to guard what is revealed ahead of the official schedule. This hasn’t, however, stopped some people from already speculating from the teaser trailer released. We’ve even seen gambling sites offer Game of Thrones betting odds!

In a report via Express, however, HBO is making it clear that they are pulling out all the stops to ensure no spoilers are revealed.

Downloads And Leaks

The prior season of the TV show was pretty heavily plagued by leak problems. This was seen in instances such as the entires season plot being leaked on Reddit while some episodes were available to download (illegally) online well in advance of their actual air date. There was even talk of drones being shot down on location filming to prevent people trying to nab some sneaky footage. As such, HBO has reportedly significantly stepped up security ahead of the planned release.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Data Protection

HBO has already put measures in place to ensure secrecy and minimal leakage. This was done, for example, by ensuring that any notes/scripts/details during filming were always kept on secured tablets. Tablets which were collected and accounted for each day and were never permitted to leave the set. It was essentially forbidden to have anything plot related in writing (at least on paper) during the production.

The first episode of the final season is set to air on April 14th. Leaks, however, appear unlikely. HBO is reportedly going to continue to keep an exceptionally tight ship in terms of news. In fairness as well, with them reportedly shooting 3 different endings, even the cast may not know at the moment how this will all end up. Personally, I can’t wait to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!