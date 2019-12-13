Hellblade 2 Confirmed as One of the 1st Xbox Series X Releases

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a little slow in catching on with the gaming community when it released back in 2017. It was, however, one of the most critically acclaimed games of the year and has (slowly but surely) been getting its claws into more and more people. Even two years on, I’d still thoroughly recommend giving it a go!

If you are one of those original fans, however, then you’re probably thinking that the time is right for a sequel to be on the way. Well, if that is the case then I have excellent news for you. As part of the formal reveal of the new Xbox console (which you can learn more about here), developer Ninja Theory has confirmed that a sequel, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2”, is in development and will be (seemingly) a launch title for the new console.

You can check out the trailer for it below!

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The original game was something of a surprise (if moderately underground) hit. Despite coming from a team of just 20 developers, it had an amazingly polished feel and genuinely offered something new as you traversed the Norse planes as your Pict protagonist. (Try saying that 5 times quickly).

Now, it’s more than likely that the sequel is going to be a bit more complicated than the original. By this, we mean that surely they’re going to surely need more than 20 developers to get this ready for Christmas 2020 (which is the planned release date of the next Xbox system). For fans of the original game, however, this is surely some great news!

Will it be an Xbox Exclusive?

Admittedly, being announced with the Xbox Series X does invite the question as to whether this release will be some kind of exclusive. Be it timed or otherwise. Honestly, while that is possible, we doubt it. The original game released on practically everything and we’d frankly expect this to do the same. Worst case scenario, it’ll probably hit the PC at some point with the only potential (and again, unlikely) casualty being the PS5.

It is, however, a great title to kick off the Xbox Series X with. Let’s just hope it’s just as every it as great as the original!

What do you think? are you excited about this new release? – Let us know in the comments!