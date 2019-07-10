Hello Games – ‘80% of No Mans Sky Critics Didn’t Even Own It’

When a poor video game is released, it can be very easy for people to jump onto the criticism bandwagon and that was certainly no exception for No Mans Sky. A release that was hugely criticised for being all flash and no substance.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Hello Games‘ Sean Murray has said that research the company conducted believes that 80% of people knocking the game, didn’t even actually ever own it.

No Mans Sky

Admittedly, on launch No Mans Sky lacked masses of features that the developers promised were going to represent a core part of the game play. It was so over-hyped, in fact, that you could’ve easily believed that Peter Molyneux had something to do with it.

Sean Murray has, however, said that he believes that a lot of the criticism was from people simply wanting to join the lynch mob. People, who, incidentally, had never even played the game.

“We found that a huge percentage of people talking about the game online didn’t own or play the game – 70 or 80 percent of conversation Most of those comments are about things that have nothing to do with us. The problems with pre-ordering, the price point or whatever. You see that around any game that has that kind of polarising launch; a lot of conversation is about things that developers can’t change.”

What Do We Think?

He later went on to add a point that, in truth, I suspect is probably very accurate.

“You get to this point where you’re actually reading something from someone who has played the game a lot so know it quite well. And this is almost your second most important group once you get rid of the noise. There are people out there saying something simple like: ‘I don’t like your inventory system.’”

Fortunately, No Mans Sky is a vastly superior experience to play these days and has finally met the vast majority of its potential. A small factor best displayed by fans who successfully crowdfunded a ‘thank you’ sign opposite their office.

The short version is, however, that if you have never played No Mans Sky, it’s now a great game. Additionally, if you haven’t played it for years, it’s 100% well worth a return. It’s a different creature these days and, as Sean Murray would suggest, don’t believe the hate.

