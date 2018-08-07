Henry Cavill Wants To Play Geralt In Netflix’s Witcher Series

As an actor, I quite like Henry Cavill. Rather than his recent appearances as Superman, I think I preferred him in ‘The Tudors’. Personally, my wife just loves anything he is in. What you may not know though is that he is a pretty avid gamer. There is even a story that he didn’t answer the phone when he ‘got the call’ to play Superman because he was in the middle of a World of Warcraft instance. Before you ask, no, no idea what server he’s on or his characters name.

Well, he might not have got a roll in that movie (I don’t know if he tried), but he is setting his sights on another game adaptation. In a report via PCGamesN, Henry Cavill has made it very clear that he really wants to play Geralt in the upcoming Netflix Witcher TV adaptation.

Well – On The Plus Side They Won’t Have To CGI His Moustache Out This Time

In a recent interview, he said: “I just replayed [The Witcher 3] all the way through. Love that game. Really good game.” With that in mind, it inevitably let to the question of the upcoming Netflix adaptation. When asked if he would like the role, he replied: “Absolutely, yeah, that’d be an amazing role.”

What Do We Think?

Henry Cavill is certainly a good actor. There is, however, another factor to this. Personally, I’d love the idea of someone who plays games (and has played the Witcher specifically) to get the role. It would give a little confidence that they at least understood the character and role. Given the amount of nudity in the game though, maybe he just fancies that.

What do you think? Would Henry Cavill be a good choice for Geralt? If not, who would you pick? – Let us know in the comments!