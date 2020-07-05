Horizon Zero Dawn Arrives on PC Next Month

It’s been known since March that Horizon Zero Dawn would be heading to the PC and, for many, this is one of the most anticipated releases for the platform. Not simply because it’s coming out for PC, but this will represent one of the first (formally) Sony exclusives to make the jump! Well, excluding the release of Death Stranding in a little over a week’s time.

With the release date now confirmed, however, we’re certainly taking a huge step closer to seeing just how much more amazing this already pretty game can be!

Horizon Zero Dawn

So, starting with the big news, following an update to the official Steam store website, Horizon Zero Dawn will officially be released on August 7th. In terms of price, it has also been confirmed that it will be sold for $39.99 ($49.99).

Coming as the ‘Complete Edition’, this will feature all of the DLC packs as well as a number of good optimization functions for the PC platform. Some of these include; ultrawide support, controller mapping, improved visual effects, and the ability to completely unlock the frame rate! Better still, for those of you who love your PC performance testing, Horizon Zero Dawn will come with a built-in benchmarking tool! In other words, expect us to probably adopt this title in our future GPU/PC/laptop reviews!

Perhaps surprisingly, you don’t even need a notably beefy PC to get some solid levels of performance out of this title!

PC Requirements

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

What Do We Think?

Since its announcement, I’ve really been looking forward to the release of Horizon Zero Dawn. Coming a month after Death Stranding, the timing is also pretty sweet as I plan to pump more than a few hours into that one as well and would’ve hated some kind of gaming conflict!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official Steam game website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!