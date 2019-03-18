How to Watch the NVIDIA GTC 2019 Keynote Live

Is CEO Jensen Huang Unveiling Next-Gen GPU Architecture?

The 10th annual GPU Technology Conference is due to kick off today. Naturally, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will be delivering the opening keynote address.

The event takes place in San Jose State University Events Center and is where the company usually unveils their latest innovations. Although some are hoping that there will be details about the next-gen GPU architecture, this is highly unlikely.

NVIDIA GPU Roadmap update from 2013

What Huang could announce however, is an update on their GPU architecture roadmap and plans after the current gen. The latest GPUs from NVIDIA make use of their 12nm Turing architecture, and have yet to announce what comes after.

With AMD now on their 7nm refresh, the green camp is expected to announce which direction they will go after Turing. Will it be 7nm as well or stay in 12nm?

Where Can I Watch the GTC 2019 Keynote Live Stream?

The keynote will begin Today, March 18, Monday at 2PM PST/10PM BST. You can catch the livestream at the GPU Technology Conference’ Ustream page.

For now, users can also watch previous keynotes from previous GTC events on that NVIDIA Ustream page.