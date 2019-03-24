Huawei CFO had More Apple Than Huawei Devices When Arrested

Electronic Devices Seized at Time of Arrest

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested back in December 1, 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport. She is currently under house arrest in Canada and is fighting extradition to the US, where she can possibly face charges related to sidestepping US sanctions in Iran.

🚨Just in: Court order issued this morning in Vancouver reveals for the first time the makes and models of electronic devices that were seized from #Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou when she was arrested Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport. #China #Cdnpoli #nerdalert pic.twitter.com/2YFNbXt8Yn — theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) March 22, 2019

Now through public court order documents, we can see what electronic devices she has been using. Surprisingly, despite being the CFO and daughter of the company’s founder, she only had one Huawei product on hand, which is a Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS.

What Electronic Devices Did She Use?

Aside from a Sandisk USB flash drive, the rest of her electronic belongings are all Apple products. She has a Macbook Air, an iPhone 7 Plus, and an iPad Pro.

Huawei has their Windows-powered laptops which take aesthetic cues from Apple. Moreoever, they also have several tablets under their MediaPad line. Which is why this whole thing is odd. She not only can get these products easily, she doesn’t even need to pay for it.

It is even funnier if you recall that the company demoted two workers back in January for using iPhones to tweet a New Year message.

Maybe it is related to some sort of privacy concern issue. After all, the company is facing accusations of spying for the Chinese government. They have also faced accusations of stealing technology and trade secrets before.