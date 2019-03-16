Huawei Facing Legal Action Over Alleged Exploding Phone

Huawei In Court Over Exploding Phone Allegation

Huawei is currently in the news a lot surrounding legal issues over the potentially banning of their technology in countries throughout the world. That is, however, rather specific to the concerns raised over security and particularly any involvement their products may have in the 5G network implimentation.

In a report via TheRegister, however, they are currently in the courts in America, but for a very different reason. A father is currently suing the company over an alleged incident in which he claims his daughters smart phone exploded in her pocket.

This Isn’t Entirely Unusual

Exploding smart phones are not entirely unusual occurences . Admittedly (and thankfully) they are rare, but we have seen more than a few instances of it happening. It is, however, usually when the battery is faulty, gets too hot or someone does something really stupid with it. Like, for example, biting it. Yes, that really did happen and you can click here to check out the video!

In this instance, however, the claimant is saying that his daughters

Huawei Ascend XT2 H1711 exploded while in her pocket. The plantiff claims his daughter: “suffered serious burns, permanent disfigurement, extreme physical and mental pain and suffering, physical immobility after the phone exploded, substantial medical expenses and diminished quality of life.”

It is said that: “On December 24, 2018, the phone was in the plaintiff’s pocket when it suddenly exploded and burst into flames seriously and permanently injuring the plaintiff.”

What Do We Think?

We would expect that the case would largely depend on if the plaintiff could prove that the phone was in a ‘good condition’ before the incident occurred. For example, if I was Huawei, I’d possibly look to argue damage, improper use or overheating.

If you do, however, own an Ascend XT2 H1711 (released in 2017) then you might want to keep your eye on this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!