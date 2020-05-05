Huawei Set to Enter PC Market with Custom OS & Hardware

It’s hardly any secret that the Chinese government is currently operating under a policy looking to remove all ‘foreign’ technology from their state-owned systems. In other words, China wants to get AMD, Intel, and Nvidia out of its government computers!

While this sounds like a ridiculously lofty goal, it has opened to the doors to many manufacturers based on the country to try and fill the void that will undoubtedly be created. One such manufacturer is Huawei who, in a report via TechPowerUp, is preparing to enter the PC market with the release of a motherboard and CPU design!

Huawei – Kunpeng Desktop Board

The announcement actually comes as part of a ‘three-pronged’ market strike by Huawei. Specifically, as they look to introduce 3 key new components to the market. Namely, motherboards, CPUs and, perhaps the best-known, a self-developed operating system. We’ve even recently heard rumors of gaming-based graphics cards being in the works!

With details and images leaked surrounding their ‘Kunpeng’ motherboard, however, we have to admit, it’s a design that doesn’t look too shabby!

Processor – Kunpeng 920 processor with 4/8 cores running at 2.6 GHz

– Kunpeng 920 processor with 4/8 cores running at 2.6 GHz Storage – 6xSATA 3.0 hard drive interfaces, 2xM.2 SSD slots

– 6xSATA 3.0 hard drive interfaces, 2xM.2 SSD slots Memory – 4xDDR4-2400 UDIMM slots, maximum capacity 64 GB

– 4xDDR4-2400 UDIMM slots, maximum capacity 64 GB PCIe Expansion – 1xPCIe 3.0 x16, 1xPCIe 3.0 x4, and 1xPCIe 3.0 x1 slots

– 1xPCIe 3.0 x16, 1xPCIe 3.0 x4, and 1xPCIe 3.0 x1 slots Networking – 2xLOM NIC, supporting GE network ports or optical ports

– 2xLOM NIC, supporting GE network ports or optical ports USB – 4xUSB 3.0 and 4xUSB 2.0

What Do We Think?

We should again highlight that we do not expect Huawei to make any initial huge swings at Western markets with this technology. At the time of writing, China is firmly the target in their sights and, let’s face it, if you make it big there you’re onto a very good thing!

Is it outside of the realms of possibility that in the next 5-10 years we might see Huawei-based PC’s sold in the West though? Well, we wouldn’t bet against it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!