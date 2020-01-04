Humble Store Offers Amazing Games in Their January Event

The Humble Store (known well for its Humble Bundles) is one of my favourite gaming websites on the internet. For those of you unaware of who they are, for a relatively nominal subscription fee, the site offers users the opportunity to grab a decent handful of games each month with a portion of the money going towards charitable causes.

In announcing it’s January ‘Humble Choice’ sale, however, it is arguably one of the best seen to date!

Humble Store Launches Its January Game Roster

So, what’s on offer? Well, while the monthly offers always generally tend to have a couple of really stand out titles, this one is chock full of them. Some of the more notable inclusions are:

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Graveyard Keeper

Two-Point Hospital – So good, we even reviewed it here!

Street Fighter V

Unrailed

While this list is bolstered by a number of games you may not have heard of, the short version is that out of a full list of 12, you have free choice to pick the 9 (yes NINE) that you want!

Where Can I Learn More?

Accessing the ‘Humble Choice’ service does require a subscription of £15.99 a month which is notably more expensive than in the old ‘Humble Bundle’ days. Don’t forget though that a portion of that money goes directly to charity so not only can you access some pretty amazing games (to own and keep forever) but you’re also doing your bit to make the world a better place!

You can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Humble Store? – Let us know in the comments!