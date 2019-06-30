HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Cloud Stinger Wireless

It was three years ago when I first reviewed the new Cloud Stinger gaming headset. I loved the features it had on offer, but looking back at my review, I didn’t like that it was a hard-wired cable. Instead of making the cable removable, HyperX has just gone and made the whole thing wireless!

Don’t be fooled though, despite the appearance, this is not the same headset. The drivers are new, the microphone is new, and generally, every bit is tweaked or changed in some way. So, how does it compare to the old model? That’s what I hope to find out. The old model won our Bang for Buck award for being so affordable and delivering great performance. With prices around £70-90, the wireless model is more expensive but is it worthy of the extra investment?

Features

Equipped with their new 50mm drivers, a built-in microphone boom with swivel-to-mute, and advanced ergonomics, the Stinger Wireless are certainly ticking the right boxes. Plus with support for PC and PlayStation, it’s ideal for gaming on multiple systems too. Promising up to 17 hours wireless, you also shouldn’t be reaching for a charging cable mid-session either, which is nice.

Gaming-grade wireless

Signature HyperX comfort

Immersive in-game audio

Durable, adjustable steel sliders

Long-lasting battery life

Swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone

Convenient 90° rotating ear cups

PC, PS4™, and PS4™ Pro ready

Product Trailer

What HyperX Had to Say

“HyperX Cloud Stinger™ Wireless Gaming Headset uses a solid 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless connection to provide freedom from cords. Just plug the small adapter into an available USB port, and you’re ready to go. With signature HyperX comfort and a long-lasting battery (up to 17 hours on a single charge), this wireless headset has what you need to keep gaming through the night. If you need to step aside for a moment, the ear cups rotate 90 degrees, so you can rest the headset comfortably around your neck. The closed cup design and 50mm drivers with enhanced bass pump out crisp, clear audio to keep you engaged in your intense team fights or immersed in the digital drama unfolding in that key cutscene. It includes several gamer-friendly conveniences like on-ear cup volume controls to give you direct access to headset volume and a swivel-to-mute mic to quickly silence yourself. It’s PC, PS4™ and PS4™ Pro compatible and comes backed with a 2-year warranty and free tech support.” – HyperX

Specifications

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes bundled with just two items. There’s a small USB dongle for the connectivity, and there’s a USB cable for charging the internal battery. That’s it really, well, unless you count the little warranty booklet.

The dingle is simple enough really, it doesn’t have any buttons or anything, it’s just plug and play. It uses 2.4G wireless, giving you a range of up to 12 meters, which should be way more than enough for most users.

The USB cable is just a standard USB Type-A to a Micro-USB, pretty standard stuff, and you could easily use a cable of your own if you desired (or lost this one).