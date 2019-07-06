Iconic Anime ‘Akira’ to get 4K Remaster & Series Release

Akira To Get 4K Remaster

While you may not necessarily be a huge fan of Japanese animation (or anime as it is known) you will have almost certainly have encountered ‘Akira‘ at one point or another.

Considered to be one of the most iconic ‘gateway’ films, despite it being nearly 30 years old now, it still holds up amazingly well. If you are a fan of the film or new, however, there’s some very exciting news. Following the release of a trailer, a brand new remaster is on that way. One that will provide a true 4K experience!

That’s Not All!

While it is going to be amazing to see Akira remastered in 4K resolution, that isn’t the only announcement made. It has also been confirmed that a brand new anime series (based on the film) will be produced.

“Fans will be kept up to date about this new anime adaptation project as details become available.”

While the film is set to be released on April 24th, 2020, there is no news as to when the anime series will be released.

What Do We Think?

While there is a live-action adaptation on the way, news of the original film being remastered or indeed an anime series being in production is entirely a pleasant surprise. I must admit though, I’m not entirely enthusiastic about what the live-action version may bring.

Still, if you’ve yet to see Akira yet, it is the weekend, why not settle in with some popcorn and check it out now? Admittedly, I won’t be in any 4K glory, but don’t let that stop you!

What do you think? Are you surprised at the news? Have you ever watched Akira? – Let us know in the comments!