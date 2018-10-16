INNO3D Introduces their RTX 2070 Video Card Lineup

The New Mid-Range RTX

Now that the NDA for NVIDIA‘s RTX 2070 video cards have lifted, manufacturers such as INNO3D are also officially revealing their lineup. For the Hong-Kong-based video card company, they are offering the RTX 2070 in two variants. This includes the RTX 2070 TWIN X2 and RTX 2070 X2 OC.

“We are confident to win over even the most neutral standing of gamers in terms of brand preference as they will appreciate the sheer quality put into the production of the new INNO3D GeForce RTX™ 2070 series.” said Ken Wong, product manager at INNO3D. Ken further added “The brutal power combined with extreme gaming performance, 4K resolution, ultimate cooling system and low noise level just checks all the boxes that any gamer would want when purchasing a high-end graphics card.”

What Kind of Cooling Solution Does INNO3D Use?

The RTX 2070 TWIN uses two 90mm fans with a copper contact heatsink underneath. This heatsink has four heatpipes distributing heat across two different aluminium radiators. That is because the one in the rear is for the primary GPU. Meanwhile, the one on the front is for the VRM. So the MOSFETs are actually making contact with the heatsink instead of just being actively cooled with the fan.

Does it Have RGB LED?

As expected of modern video cards these days, the INNO3D RTX 2070 TWIN X2 does have RGB LED. It is located on the side of the shroud, illuminating the logo.

These INNO3D RTX 2070 video cards will be available soon in retail stores carrying PC component products. As for how well it performs, check out our review of the RTX 2070 video card by clicking on this link.