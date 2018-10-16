MSI RTX 2070 Armor Graphics Card Review

MSI RTX 2070 Armor

The RTX launch has certainly been interesting, offering a range of new and powerful GPUs, packed with a few new features that are sure to become standard fare over the next few years and beyond. Ray Tracing and the advanced DLSS features both seem like huge innovations. However, we’ve got the hardware, now we’re waiting for the software to take advantage of those features. I do think the value to consumers from RTX cards will improve as that happens.

However, while the RTX 2080 Ti is incredibly powerful, it’s also incredibly expensive. Furthermore, the RTX 2080 is a solid middle ground, offering all the RTX and DLSS features, but at a more affordable price. That card also brought 1080 Ti levels of performance and beyond to a non-Ti model. Now we have the RTX 2070, one of the most anticipated cards of the range, as it’s more affordable but also provides an entry-level for Ray Tracing and DLSS type features.

Armor

The latest card from MSI is the first RTX 2070 card we’ve got, so the comparison to others isn’t here just yet. However, we can, of course, compare it to other GPUs we’ve tested thus far, as well as the rest of the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards we’ve tested.

Features

Core/Memory

Boost Clock / Base Clock / Memory Speed

1740 MHz / 1410 MHz / 14Gbps

1740 MHz / 1410 MHz / 14Gbps 8GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1 / USB Type-C x 1

Armor Thermal Design

TORX Fan 2.0 with Double Ball Bearings

– Dispersion fan blade: Steep curved blade accelerating the airflow.

– Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heatsink below.

– Dispersion fan blade: Steep curved blade accelerating the airflow. – Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heatsink below. Mastery of Aerodynamics: The heatsink is optimized for efficient heat dissipation, keeping your temperatures low and performance high.

Zero Frozr technology: Stopping the fan in low-load situations, keeping a noise-free environment.

RGB Mystic Light

Customize colours and LED effects with exclusive MSI software and synchronize the look & feel with other components.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI product page here.

What MSI Had to Say

“Game in style & dare to be different with MSI’s unique ARMOR graphics cards. Inspired by advanced armor shielding with a classy black & white finish. ARMOR graphics cards are perfect for gamers and case modders who are looking for something different. This is where gaming meets class.” – MSI

Related Reviews